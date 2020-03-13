|
|
James (Jim) E. Davis
age 79, died March 7, 2020 at his home in Pompano Beach, FL. Jim was a remarkable man and leaves a very distinguished legacy. He was born in Athens, OH on March 17th, 1940. He grew up in Logan, OH and graduated from Logan High School in 1958. After high school, Jim joined
the Navy. He served as an avionics technician aboard Airborne Early Warning aircraft over the Pacific during the cold war until 1963. After serving in the Navy, Jim returned to Logan where he married Cheryl L. Walters in 1964. He joined the Ohio State Highway Patrol in 1964, serving as a trooper in Piqua and transferred to Massillon as a detective. While working in Massillon, he earned his BS degree in Public Administration from Kent State University in 1982. He was also an Investigator with the OBI. Jim then went on to become Police Chief of Jackson Township, OH. After retiring from law enforcement Jim went to work as an insurance fraud investigator for the National Automobile Theft Bureau (NATB) and the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). He was active in several organizations and helped create the Auto Theft Task Forces in Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties. Working closely with law enforcement and insurance industry organizations, Jim was a vital member in helping stem insurance fraud crimes in the tri-county area. He was an officer in several local and national organizations associated with auto theft prevention and investigations, including IAATI and FATIU. Jim also served as Elder in the First Presbyterian Church of Pompano Beach. Jim was active in the Pompano Beach Exchange Club, a national service organization, as a member and served as President. He organized and led fund raising for numerous charitable organizations in the community. Jim was well respected and kind with a great, wry sense of humor. He was an avid golfer and loved fishing. He was a lifelong fan of The Ohio State University football and basketball teams and the Massillon Tiger football team. His life was a life of service. He also respected and honored military, police and service personnel by thanking them and was known for giving away many American flag pins. He was a true patriot, a great American and will be missed by family and many friends.
Jim is survived by Cheryl, his loyal and devoted partner and wife of 56 years, his son Eric, daughter-in-law Cathy and three grandchildren Nathanael, Timothy and Rachael of Oak Ridge, North Carolina.
A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made in Jim's name to any organization doing Parkinson's disease research.
Kraeer Funeral Home, 954-785-6453
Published in The Repository on Mar. 13, 2020