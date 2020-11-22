1/1
James E. Davis
James E. Davis

age 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born Sept. 21, 1938 in Belfort, Ohio to the late Dwight and Margaret (Taylor) Davis. Jim was retired from Ford Motor Co, and was a member of the UAW. He was a 1956 graduate of Louisville High School. He served in the Army Reserve's for eight years. He had a great passion for sharing his voice and talent as a performing member of the Ohio Country and Western Music Assoc.

Jim is survived by his wife of 60 years, Janey (McClelland) Davis; two daughters, Jylene (Keith) Henning, Zen Jennifer Davis (Brad Vincent); a son, Jef (Natacha Keramidas) Davis; two brothers, Tom (Young) Davis, Orman Davis; nine grandchildren, Nicole, Ian, Hailey, Tanner, Noah, Anna, Alonzo, Lydia, Loukia and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, James E. Davis, Jr and his sister, Patricia Finley. The family would like to thank the staff and care givers at Green Meadows Health and Wellness Center for the kind and compassionate care that they provided Jim during his time there.

A private funeral service will be Tuesday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville. Jim will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery, Louisville, Ohio. Memorial donations may be made to the Louisville-Nimishillen Historical Society. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Nov. 22, 2020.
