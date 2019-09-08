Home

Kroeger Funeral Home - Logansport
711 East Market Street
Logansport, IN 46947
(574) 722-6000
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
Logansport, IN
View Map
James E. Dixon Jr.


1933 - 2019
James E. Dixon Jr. Obituary
James E. Dixon Jr.

Aug. 10, 1933- Aug. 21, 2019

James E. Dixon Jr, 86 of Surprise, Ariz., formerly of Canton, Ohio passed away peacefully at 11:29 a.m. Wednesday Aug. 21, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Born on Aug. 10, 1933 in Chester Co., Pa., he was the son of the late James E.

Dixon Sr. and L.

Margaret (McCardell) Dixon Johnson. His Father worked for the railroad so he moved often as a child. His family moved to Logansport, Ind., where he graduated high school in 1951. Jim graduated from Indiana State Teachers College with a Bachelor of Science in 1955; he served in the US Army as a medic in Schwabish Gmund Germany, and was honorably discharged in Feb.1962. Upon discharge he moved to Canton, Ohio where he began his career as a Pharmaceutical Sales Rep for National Drug and ultimately with Mead Johnson Laboratories. He retired from Bristol Myers Squibb in 1992. In 2006, he moved to Surprise, Ariz., to enjoy his retirement. He was an avid golfer for John's Bar, was a member of the Perry Eagles, and a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Canton.

Survivors include his wife, Kathleen (Potts); his children, James E. Dixon III (Fiancé Dixie Powell), Debra Blankenship, all of Canton, Christi (Doug) Klimes of Louisville and son-in-law, James Renner of Canton; step daughters, Michelle (Greg) Fuller, Lisa (John) Jarvis and Jennifer Oman, all of Arizona; a sister, Patricia Albright of Plymouth, Ind; sisters-in-law, Betty (Jeff) Susbauer, Cleveland, Ohio, Nancy Stovall, Holliday, Utah and brother-in-law, Robert (Nancy) Potts, Enon, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Todd, Scott (Jackie), Kate-Ashleigh and Carli Renner, Tifany (Jim) Hilton, Eric Blankenship, Christopher (Brittany) Klimes and Brittany (Trey) Fitzwater; two step grandchildren, Hayden and Noah Fuller; two step great-grandchildren, Joshua and Nate Fitzwater. He is also survived by five great-grandsons, Nikolas and Dominic Hilton, Logan, Dillan and Ethan Klimes and his first great-granddaughter due on Christmas; cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Kathryn (Dixon) Renner; sister, Peggy Ellis and brothers-in-law, Frank Ellis and Ronald Albright.

A memorial service will be held at All Saints Catholic Church in Logansport, Ind., Sept. 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. Kroeger Funeral Home in Logansport will be handling the arrangements. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider donating to Indiana State University in his memory 218 N 6th St., Terre Haute, Indiana 47809.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 8, 2019
