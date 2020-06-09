James E. Doney, Sr. "Together Again"
Age 84, of Minerva, went home to be with the Lord and his wife, Alberta, Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Aultman Hospital. He was born July 30, 1935 in Massillon to Raymond and Anna (Burrell) Doney. He retired from Sugardale after 33 years of service where he was a meat cutter and shipper. He is a member of the Winona Friends Church and was a US Air Force Veteran.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Alberta (Adams) Doney who died in 2014; three brothers, Gene, Richard, and Jack Doney; and a granddaughter, Marisa. He is survived by three daughters, Pam (Tom) Carnahan of Hanoverton, Lori (Dan) Wilson of Carrollton, Joann (Joe) Rinaldi of Homeworth; son, James Doney, Jr. of Minerva; three sisters, Bonnie Gomer of Louisville, Dorothy Pratt of N. Canton, Susan (Richard) McCauley of Louisville; brother, Tom Doney of Marlboro; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A private family service will be held at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Pastor Dan Hepner officiating. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home,
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Jun. 9, 2020.