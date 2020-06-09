James E. Doney Sr.
1935 - 2020
James E. Doney, Sr. "Together Again"

Age 84, of Minerva, went home to be with the Lord and his wife, Alberta, Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Aultman Hospital. He was born July 30, 1935 in Massillon to Raymond and Anna (Burrell) Doney. He retired from Sugardale after 33 years of service where he was a meat cutter and shipper. He is a member of the Winona Friends Church and was a US Air Force Veteran.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Alberta (Adams) Doney who died in 2014; three brothers, Gene, Richard, and Jack Doney; and a granddaughter, Marisa. He is survived by three daughters, Pam (Tom) Carnahan of Hanoverton, Lori (Dan) Wilson of Carrollton, Joann (Joe) Rinaldi of Homeworth; son, James Doney, Jr. of Minerva; three sisters, Bonnie Gomer of Louisville, Dorothy Pratt of N. Canton, Susan (Richard) McCauley of Louisville; brother, Tom Doney of Marlboro; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A private family service will be held at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Pastor Dan Hepner officiating. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home,

330-868-4900

Published in The Repository on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 8, 2020
Lifting your family in prayer!
Christina L. Davis-Davies
Friend
June 8, 2020
Joann, so sorry to hear of your father's passing. You have my deepest sympathy. Russ Wood
Russ Wood
Friend
June 8, 2020
May the love of God surround you and your family during this difficult time,
May you come to know that the love of God is with you always,

May your memories of James E. Doney, Sr., give you peace, comfort and strength

Rest now in the arms of our Lord your mission on earth is complete.
I thank you for your service to our Country and my Freedom. You will not be forgotten.
My thoughts
and prayers to the family of .

US Air Force Veteran, James E. Doney, Sr., is A True American Hero God Bless†

† Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends. John 15:13 †
Cheryl J Skinner Tri-State Military Museum
June 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lucy Vaughn
Friend
