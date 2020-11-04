1/1
James E. Feller
James E. Feller

age 70, of Massillon passed away peacefully on Monday evening following an extended illness. A life long resident of Stark County, he was the son of the late John and Mary Katherine (Troxel) Feller. He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Tri State College in Angola, IN and retired from Glenmoor Country Club. His memberships included St. Michael Catholic Church, where he served the parish community for years, and the Jackson Township Fire Department where he volunteered for decades. James enjoyed spending time outdoors, watching "old" movies, taking road trips, and relaxing to classical music.

He is survived by his sisters: Karen Feller of Canton, Barbara Haer of Sneads Ferry, NC, Joan Feller of Massillon, numerous nieces, nephews, spouses and their children. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Feller.

Mass of Christian burial will be Friday at 1:00 PM in St. Michael Catholic Church with Fr. Thomas G. Bishop as celebrant. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park immediately following. A special thank you to the staff of The Laurels of Massillon, Fr. Tom Bishop and Laura Campbell for their loving care throughout his long journey. The Wackerly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Donations may be made in his name to the Jackson Fire Department 7383 Fulton Rd NW, Massillon, Ohio 44646. For those unable to attend services, you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com

(Wackerly 330 455-5235)

Published in The Repository on Nov. 4, 2020.
