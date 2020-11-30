James E. Hodinka
age 89 of Canton, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2020. James was born in Smock, PA. on December 25, 1930 to the late Michael and Cora Hodinka. He married Irene Gadish on February 22, 1951 and they celebrated 66 years of marriage. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He worked for General Motors in the Pittsburgh and Lordstown plants and retired after 40 years of service. He was member of the Knights of Columbus in Pennsylvania and a parishioner of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. He and Irene raised 2 children and were blessed with 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren whom they cherished very much. He loved his family and worked hard to provide for them, and he took much pride in their accomplishments and enjoyed spending time with them. James was an avid golfer and especially enjoyed playing with his friends every morning in the Kelly Golf Group at Tam O' Shanter Golf Club. He also loved watching the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoons.
James is survived by his sons James E. (Natalie) Hodinka Jr. and Dr. Richard L. (Kitty) Hodinka; his grandchildren Amie (Matt) Griffin, Meghan Remington, Ryan (Taryn) Hodinka, Tyler (Katherine) Hodinka and Brett (Hunter Little) Hodinka, his great-grandchildren Garrett, Addison, Micah Griffin, Alex, Reid, Eli Remington, Alexandra and Abigail Hodinka; his sister Mary (Jordan) Vincentich and many nieces and nephews and friends. James was preceded in death by his wife, Irene, brother, John Hodinka, and his sister, Ruth Brown. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the caring staff at the Inn at Belden Village for the wonderful care they provided the last five years and thanks to the ICU staff at Aultman Hospital for their care and compassion during his final days.
A Funeral Service will be conducted at 1p.m. on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon and will be livestreamed. Fr. David Weikert will be officiating . The family will receive friends from 12:30 until the time of the service. Interment will be at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Donations in James' memory can be made to St. Joan of Arc. www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222