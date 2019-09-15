Home

Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Woodlawn Church
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Church
JAMES E. LEDFORD

James E. Ledford

Age 88, of Canton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. He was born Oct. 29, 1930 in Hayesville, NC, a son of the late Omer and Minnie (Smith)

Ledford, and had been a Canton resident seventy years. When Jim came to Canton, he worked at The Timken Co., went to the Army and returned to continue his employment at The Timken Co. He then attended office machine repair training in New York and started a career as an office machine service technician, first at Remington Rand and then Canton Business Machines. He also was a 1986 graduate of Malone College with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administratiion, after going to night school for many years while working and raising a family. He was retired from Goodyear Aerospace (Loral), where he started as an office machine technician, then as the years went on, he managed the Office Equipment Department. Jim was a faithful Christian who was liked and respected by many. He was a member of Woodlawn Church, which was so much a part of his life, and where he was extremely active as a Sunday school teacher, on the finance committee, an usher, choir member, and church security, and

participated in many other church activities over the years. He also attended Arlington Avenue Church of God. He enjoyed books, rock hunting and feeding the birds and squirrels. Jim served in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict from 1951-53, stationed in England, and also served in the Army National Guard, where he was promoted to Sergeant.

He is survived by his wife, Lucy Ledford, to whom he was married 66 years the day of his passing. He also is survived by two sons, James (Carol) Ledford, Jr., and Stephen (Robin)

Ledford; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren,

Aaron (Jessica) Ledford, and their son, Elliott, Adam (Samantha) Ledford, and their daughters, Delainey, Audrey, and Cora,

Rachel (Andrew) Showers, and James M. Ledford; and one

sister, Loretta Siegfried.

Services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Woodlawn

Church with Pastor Matt Coutcher and Pastor Webb Parsons, of Arlington Avenue Church of God, officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors. Friends may call Monday 5-7 p.m. at the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home, and Tuesday 10-11 a.m. at the church before the service. Condolences may be sent to:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 456-4766
Published in The Repository from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
