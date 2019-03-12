Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
James E. McCoy 1948-2019

Age 70, of Canton, passed away Monday March 11, 2019 in his home. He was born August 4, 1948 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late James R. and Betty (Rumbold) McCoy. Jim was a Vietnam Army veteran and retired from The Timken Company in 2008 after 35 years of service. He was a member of the Army/Navy Garrison 1982, Bolivar and the VFW.

Jim is survived by his wife, Pat M. (Daniska) to whom he was married 47 years; two daughters, Carrie McCoy and Amber McCoy; two grandsons, Logan and Ashton Bennett; three sisters, Sandy Grossenbacher, Cheryl Homer and Marsha Eudy; special friend, Lee Harland; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Thursday March 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will be in Melscheimer Cemetery. Friends and family will be received Wednesday 5-7 p.m. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Repository on Mar. 12, 2019
