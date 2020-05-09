JAMES E. RICE
1933 - 2020
James F. Rice

went home to be with the Lord on April 30, 2020, at Hanover Healthcare. He was born on October 17, 1933, in Massillon, Ohio. He was a traveling minister in his younger days and owned his own janitorial business.

James is survived by siblings: Sherry J. Green of Canton OH, William L Turner, Jr., of Houston, Texas, Ronald P. Turner of Aurora, CO., and Lorraine E. Richardson of Massillon, Ohio; and other relatives and friends.

He was Preceded in death by his father, Robert Rice, Sr., mother, Ethel C. Turner; brother, Robert Rice, Jr.; and sister, Jean K. Lucas.

The entire James F. Rice family would like to say thank you for your prayers and acts of kindness. May God bless and keep you.

Published in The Repository from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
