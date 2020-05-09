James F. Rice



went home to be with the Lord on April 30, 2020, at Hanover Healthcare. He was born on October 17, 1933, in Massillon, Ohio. He was a traveling minister in his younger days and owned his own janitorial business.



James is survived by siblings: Sherry J. Green of Canton OH, William L Turner, Jr., of Houston, Texas, Ronald P. Turner of Aurora, CO., and Lorraine E. Richardson of Massillon, Ohio; and other relatives and friends.



He was Preceded in death by his father, Robert Rice, Sr., mother, Ethel C. Turner; brother, Robert Rice, Jr.; and sister, Jean K. Lucas.



The entire James F. Rice family would like to say thank you for your prayers and acts of kindness. May God bless and keep you.



