James E. Schaffner, Sr.age 100 of Canton, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. He was born in Canton on Jan. 21, 1920 to the late Benjamin and Eva (Conner) Schaffner. He graduated from McKinley High School Class of 1938 and served in the Army in World War II with the 168th Inf. Regm't, 34th Inf. Division in Ireland, Scotland, Africa and Italy. He retired form Diebold, Inc.James is survived by his wife of 75 years, Rosemary P. (McAdoo) Schaffner; children, Patricia A. (Stanton) Clark Jr. of Columbus, Ohio, Michael W. (Bridget) Schaffner of Spring, Texas, James E. (Karen) Schaffner Jr. of Canton, Ohio; grandchildren, Stanton T. Clark III of Columbus, Ohio, Christopher M. (Beth) Clark of New Albany, Ohio, Caitlin H. (Michael) Miller of Spring, Texas, Allison J. Schaffner of San Diego, Calif; great-grandchildren, Lily and Evie Clark of New Albany, Ohio, Claire and William Miller of Spring, Texas.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, 10 a.m. at Christ the Servant Parish (Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church) with Msgr. Lewis F. Gaetano celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial may be made to Christ the Servant Parish.(ROSSI-330-492-5830)