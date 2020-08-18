1/1
James E. Schaffner Sr.
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James E. Schaffner, Sr.

age 100 of Canton, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. He was born in Canton on Jan. 21, 1920 to the late Benjamin and Eva (Conner) Schaffner. He graduated from McKinley High School Class of 1938 and served in the Army in World War II with the 168th Inf. Regm't, 34th Inf. Division in Ireland, Scotland, Africa and Italy. He retired form Diebold, Inc.

James is survived by his wife of 75 years, Rosemary P. (McAdoo) Schaffner; children, Patricia A. (Stanton) Clark Jr. of Columbus, Ohio, Michael W. (Bridget) Schaffner of Spring, Texas, James E. (Karen) Schaffner Jr. of Canton, Ohio; grandchildren, Stanton T. Clark III of Columbus, Ohio, Christopher M. (Beth) Clark of New Albany, Ohio, Caitlin H. (Michael) Miller of Spring, Texas, Allison J. Schaffner of San Diego, Calif; great-grandchildren, Lily and Evie Clark of New Albany, Ohio, Claire and William Miller of Spring, Texas.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, 10 a.m. at Christ the Servant Parish (Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church) with Msgr. Lewis F. Gaetano celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial may be made to Christ the Servant Parish.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Christ the Servant Parish (Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rossi Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 18, 2020
Beloved Friend Wreath
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Bridget Hamblin
August 18, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Bridget Hamblin
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved