James E. Schroeder
81, of Brewster, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Florida. He was born in Mt. Vernon on May 19, 1938 to the late Glenn E. and Mary E. (Coon) Schroeder and married Marilyn M. Geschwind on July 21, 1957. She died April 11, 2009. He then married C. Arleine Specht on October 9, 2011 and she survives. He retired from Famous Supply in 2002 and was a member of the Brewster Friends Church.
In addition to his wife Arleine, he is survived by a daughter, Cindy Ogle; a daughter-in-law, Susie Schroeder; step-children, Don (Elsie) Specht and Dr. Susan (Marlon) Overholt; grandchildren, Barry, Amy, Jessica and Marissa; great grandchildren, Abby, Payton, Joshua and Jeffrey; five step-grandchildren; two step-great grandchildren; a sister, Doris (Fred) Ricer. In addition to his parents and first wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey; and a sister, Donna (Kenneth) Killian.
Family graveside services will be held at the Welty Cemetery near Brewster. Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster is handling the arrangements.
Spidell - Brewster
330-767-3737
www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 24, 2020