James E.
Stewart
Age 76, of Canton, passed away Monday May 20, 2019. He was born Jan. 3, 1943 in Canton to the late Edward and Evelyn (Ford) Stewart. He retired from Canton Drop Forge in 2006 after 25 years of service and enjoyed drag racing at Magnolia Dragstrip. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
James is survived by his wife, Joyce A. (Noll) to whom he was married 56 years; five children, David Stewart, Jim (Cheryl) Stewart, Edward Stewart, Mike (Sandie) Stewart and Brian Stewart; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
There will be no services. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Sanders
330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on May 22, 2019