Dr. James E. Tourdot
James, 81 of Carson City, NV was found deceased on September 2, 2019 in his home. He was born February 27, 1938 in Canton, Ohio to Eugene and Emma (Lair) Tourdot.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Phyllis Jialanella and Barbara Olmstead, brother Allan Tourdot. He is survived by one sister Shirlee (Tourdot) Schmidt (Dr. Frederick), and several nephews and nieces.
Jim was a graduate of Canton South High School, class of 1956. He also holds a Bachelors, Masters and PhD in electrical engineering from The Ohio State University in 1968. Jim worked for Aerospace Corporation in El Segundo, California for 40 years, retiring in 2008. He was awarded several achievement awards, too numerous to name each. After retirement Jim moved to what he described as "scenic Carson City", a place where he loved to snow ski.
No services are scheduled at this time
Published in The Repository on Sept. 22, 2019