Dr. James E. Walton
Former Mount Union
Professor, James E. Walton dies at age 74
SUNRISE:
September 13, 1944
in Bessemer, Alabama
SUNSET: August 15, 2019
in Fresno, California
Dr. James E. Walton, son of Willie Walton, Sr. and Mary Walton (Cutts) and stepfather, Raymond Cutts, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, in Fresno, California. An educator for more than half a
century, Dr. Walton, the first Black male to teach at Mount Union College in Alliance, Ohio, taught for 20 years at Mount Union College, where he received the Great Teacher Award in 1989. Walton received his doctorate in secondary education from The University of Akron in 1976, the same year he started teaching in three departments at Mount Union simultaneously: English, education and history. He previously taught for three years at his high school alma
mater, Canton McKinley High School in Canton, Ohio.
Dr. Walton was one of ten siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Willie Walton, Jr.; and a
sister, Bertha Winn. Growing up in Canton, Ohio, Dr. Walton was a member of New Hope Seventh Day Adventist Church. Dr. Walton, was a professor emeritus of English at Fresno State and also the first faculty to serve as coordinator of the University's Africana Studies Program. He taught American literature and writing from 1990 to 2018. He
retired as chair emeritus of both English and Africana
Studies.
Dr. Walton is survived by his wife, Doris; his son,
Leonard Longmire; and daughter, Tiffany Medois (Jephte); two grandsons, Lenell Longmire (Ashley) and Solomon Walton; two great-grandchildren, Arianna and Lathan Longmire. He is also survived by five sisters and two
brothers: Mary Blackstone, Sally Meadows, Venessa Walker (James), Betty Thompson (Kevin), Judy Woodford, Bobby Cutts and Raymond Cutts.
There will be no funeral services. Faculty and staff
from English and Africana Studies will present a memorial tribute in honor of Dr. Walton at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019 in the Wahlberg Recital Hall in Fresno State's Music Building. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts be made to a Lewy Body Dementia Association or an Alzheimer's support organization.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 1, 2019