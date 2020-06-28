James E.
Warnock
A memorial service to celebrate Jim's life will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Rev. Larry Hinkle officiating. The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Tuesday morning at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www. stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Warnock
A memorial service to celebrate Jim's life will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Rev. Larry Hinkle officiating. The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Tuesday morning at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www. stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 28, 2020.