James Edward "Pops" Dorsey Sr.
1936 - 2020
James Edward Dorsey, Sr. "Pops"

"Together Again"

age 84, of Massillon, went home to join his wife on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. He was born March 18, 1936 in Dover, Ohio, to the late Kenneth and Evelyn (Freed) Dorsey. James was a Veteran of the US Marine Corps and a member of American Legion Post #44. He loved his lottery, and his favorite hangout was The Corner Store in Massillon. He was strong in faith and dedicated his life to his family and to the Marine Corps.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rosa Marie; brothers, Francis Eugene and Kenneth Dorsey; and sister, Rita Thorn. He is survived by his children: Tina Marie (Keith) Marker, Tricia (James) Wise, Kelly Dorsey, Jim (Connie) Dorsey, Mick Dorsey, and Anna (Mike) Thompson; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and sisters, Lucy "Sue" Mazula, and Patty (Jerry) Dotts.

Friends may visit from 5-8 p.m. on Monday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Pops' memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or Wounded Warrior Project at: woundedwarriorproject.org


Published in The Repository on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
JUN
9
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Sunset Hills Memory Gardens
