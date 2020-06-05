James Edward "Pops" Dorsey Sr.
James Edward Dorsey, Sr. "Pops"

Friends may visit from 5-8 p.m. on Monday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Pops' memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or Wounded Warrior Project at: woundedwarriorproject.org


Published in The Repository on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
JUN
9
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Sunset Hills Memory Gardens
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 4, 2020
Semper Fi Marine, Rip.
June 4, 2020
Pops was such a stern amazing man. He told you as it was and pulled no punches. You are truly gonna be missed....love you
Brandy Benson
Friend
