James Edward "Jim" Hanes
James Edward "Jim" Hanes, 79, of Alliance, passed away on Monday, November 30. James was employed at Alliance City Schools as a boiler technician and retired in 2006.
Survivors include his wife, Constance A. (Castellucci) Hanes and a brother, Howard H. Hanes of Youngstown. Preceding him in death were his parents; his step-mother, Mary Hanes; and two brothers, Thomas W. Hanes and Richard D. Hanes.
Funeral services will be held on Fri., Dec. 4 at 3 pm at Grandview Cemetery in Sebring. Memorial contributions are suggested to Alliance Hospice, 2461 W. State St, Alliance, OH 44601. You are invited to view James's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories at: www.sharerfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are by the
Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home, 330-823-2159