James Edward "Jim" Hanes
James Edward "Jim" Hanes

James Edward "Jim" Hanes, 79, of Alliance, passed away on Monday, November 30. James was employed at Alliance City Schools as a boiler technician and retired in 2006.

Survivors include his wife, Constance A. (Castellucci) Hanes and a brother, Howard H. Hanes of Youngstown. Preceding him in death were his parents; his step-mother, Mary Hanes; and two brothers, Thomas W. Hanes and Richard D. Hanes.

Funeral services will be held on Fri., Dec. 4 at 3 pm at Grandview Cemetery in Sebring. Memorial contributions are suggested to Alliance Hospice, 2461 W. State St, Alliance, OH 44601. You are invited to view James's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories at:

www.sharerfuneralhome.com Arrangements are by the

Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home, 330-823-2159

Published in The Repository on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Grandview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home
1000 S. Union Ave
Alliance, OH 44601
330-823-2159
