James Edward Hawthorne, Sr.
James Edward Hawthorne, age 92, passed away
Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Akron, OH.
James is survived by children: Don Hawthorne of Cleveland, OH, Julia Johnson of Akron, OH, James Hawthorne Jr. of Cleveland, OH, and Amy (Vernon) Sargent of Akron, OH; grandchildren, and friends, all of whom cherish his memory.
The Wake will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. The Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 11:00 AM. at the funeral home, Dr. Beverly Jones, Eulogizing. Friends may visit from 10:00 AM until time of service. Interment Ohio Western Reserve National
Cemetery.
STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME,
330-535-1543
Published in The Repository on Mar. 15, 2020