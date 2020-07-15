James (Jim) Edward WiseDecember 12, 1921 – July 13, 2020James (Jim) Edward Wise was born on December 12, 1921 in Canton, Ohio. He died peacefully in his home on July 13, 2020 at age 98. Preceded in death by his parents, James Sebastian and Florence Mabel (Valot) Wise, and his four brothers: Dick, Glen, Bill and Bob and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.Survived by his wife, June DeRoche Wise whom he married May 17, 1947 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, son Ken (Marsha) Wise of Canton, Ohio, daughter Marilyn (Mark) Eisele of Cleveland, Ohio, daughter Nancy (T.J.) Miller of Canton, Ohio, and son Jim (Theresa) Wise of Strongsville, Ohio, and grandchildren Bill (Becky) Wise, Ryan (Jessi) Wise, Kelly Eisele, Greg Eisele, Nancy Eisele, Allison (Daniel) Agnew, Brad Miller, Kyle Miller, Matthew Wise and Angela Wise and great grandchildren Riley Agnew and Violet Wise.Jim was a graduate of McKinley High School Class of 1940 and served in the U.S Navy in World War II from September 1942 to February 1946 primarily in the Philippines/South Pacific in the Aviation Repair Operations Unit (AROU). Jim was a remarkable husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was married to his wife June for 73+ years and they had a loving and caring relationship. He was an amazing role model for his children and grandchildren providing a strong foundation and values including education, strong work ethic, honesty, integrity, and the importance of God, family, friends, and community. Jim worked at Timken from 1949 until his retirement in November 1985 and Timken was a significant part of Jim's life. From 1955 to 1970 Jim and June relocated to Chicago where he supported the Timken Plains/Mountain states territory as Field Engineer. Jim transferred back to Canton in 1970 where he served as Assistant Chief Engineer until retirement in 1985 after more than 36 years. Jim was a member of Little Flower Catholic Parish where he served as an usher for many years. He was also involved in the Canton community and served in many leadership roles including the Catholic Men's Club where he served as Club Treasurer and Vice President, Retired Executives and Professional Men's Club, Retired Timken Railroaders, Pro Football Hall of Fame Luncheon Club, Canton Ex-Newsboys Association, North Canton BPOE #2029 Life Member (Elks), North Canton Eagles, 1940 McKinley High School Alumni – Reunion President, and the M.W.F. Golf Group. Jim was a caring friend and reached out to friends and acquaintances throughout the years. Jim loved all sports, especially golf and baseball, but followed all others. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing with friends and his family. He continued to play golf until he was 97 and was seen playing quarterback during a family football game just a few years ago.Social distancing calling hours will be Saturday 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. with a social distancing Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 in Little Flower Catholic Church, 2040 Diamond Street N.E., Canton, OH 44721 with Very Reverend Canon Christopher Henyk, as celebrant. Internment will follow the funeral service in Forest Hill Cemetery. Please raise a glass of beer to Jim in his memory and to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Little Flower Catholic Church. The Wackerly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at:(Wackerly 330 455-5235)