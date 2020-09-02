1/1
James F. Cugino
James F. Cugino

age 85 of North Canton, passed away early Monday, August 31, 2020. Born in Canton to the late Felix and Ethel (Fraley) Cugino, he was a graduate of Lincoln High School. A member of Little Flower Catholic Parish, James was a Marine Corps veteran. He retired from the Timken Company after 30 years of service, and was an avid golfer.

James is survived by his wife Mary (Alessandro) Cugino, children Michael Cugino, Jerry Cugino, Lynette Rennecker, four grandchildren Andrew and Michelle Cugino, James and Camryn Rennecker, brother Gary Cugino, brother-in-law Tony (Mary) Alessandro, and sister-in-law Josephine Alessandro.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Little Flower Catholic Parish, with the Very Rev. Canon Christopher Henyk as celebrant. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Rossi, 330-492-5830

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Repository on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Little Flower Catholic Parish
Funeral services provided by
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
