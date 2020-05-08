James F. Curtis
74, of Canton, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Dover, Ohio on July 19, 1945 to the late Frederick and Antoinette Curtis and was a 1963 graduate of Timken High School. Jim retired from the Frito Lay Company in 2003 following many years as a route salesman. He enjoyed music, bowling, golf and camping and volunteered for many years at Aultman Hospital. He was an avid Ohio Sports fanatic and loved the Indians and Browns. More than anything, he loved spending time with his family and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Curtis. He leaves his children, Jennifer Curtis-Bradley (Steven), Stefanie Curtis, Daniel Curtis (Penny) and Zoe Curtis; grandchildren, Christopher and Matthew Curtis; sister, Vicki Haines (Rick); sister-in-law, Nancy Curtis and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, graveside services at North Lawn Cemetery will be private for the immediate family. A Celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Timken Family Cancer Center at Aultman Hospital. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721
74, of Canton, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Dover, Ohio on July 19, 1945 to the late Frederick and Antoinette Curtis and was a 1963 graduate of Timken High School. Jim retired from the Frito Lay Company in 2003 following many years as a route salesman. He enjoyed music, bowling, golf and camping and volunteered for many years at Aultman Hospital. He was an avid Ohio Sports fanatic and loved the Indians and Browns. More than anything, he loved spending time with his family and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Curtis. He leaves his children, Jennifer Curtis-Bradley (Steven), Stefanie Curtis, Daniel Curtis (Penny) and Zoe Curtis; grandchildren, Christopher and Matthew Curtis; sister, Vicki Haines (Rick); sister-in-law, Nancy Curtis and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, graveside services at North Lawn Cemetery will be private for the immediate family. A Celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Timken Family Cancer Center at Aultman Hospital. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 8, 2020.