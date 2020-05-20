James F. Jordanage 99, of Hartville, OH, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on Tuesday morning May 19, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia, PA, on December 21, 1920, to the late James and Annetta (Smith) Jordan, a World War II Army Veteran, and retired Assistant Superintendent of Allegheny County Public Schools. He was tirelessly devoted to his late wife Vera Mae and family. He was a member of St. Jacob's Lutheran Church.He is survived by daughter, Kathleen Brown; grandchildren, James (Rhiannon) Brown, Sara Flores-Soler; great-grandchildren: Kinley and Alaina Brown, Elizabeth and Andrew Flores-Soler. Preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.A Graveside service will be held on Friday 12 noon at West Newton Cemetery, PA, and can be viewed at Arnold Funeral Homes Facebook.Arnold, 330-877-9364