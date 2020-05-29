James F.
Recchio Jr.
age 66, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was born on December 20, 1953 to James Sr. and Joan Recchio. He was the president of Grolawn Inc.; a company that he started with his father. James also served as president of the Stark County Board of Health.
He is survived by his wife, Melissa Recchio; son, Andrew Recchio; daughters, Leanne and Amy Recchio; and numerous friends and business partners.
A private memorial service will be held at a future date. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 29, 2020.