James F. Recchio Jr.
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James F.

Recchio Jr.

age 66, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was born on December 20, 1953 to James Sr. and Joan Recchio. He was the president of Grolawn Inc.; a company that he started with his father. James also served as president of the Stark County Board of Health.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa Recchio; son, Andrew Recchio; daughters, Leanne and Amy Recchio; and numerous friends and business partners.

A private memorial service will be held at a future date. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved