Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ferfolia Funeral Home
356 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills, OH 44067
(330) 467-4500
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ferfolia Funeral Home
356 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills, OH 44067
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Barnabas Catholic Church
9200 Olde 8 Rd
Northfield, OH
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for James Farley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Farley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Farley

age 93, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019. He was born and lived the majority of his life in Cleveland and North Canton, Ohio. James was a graduate of Cathedral Latin High School and Case Institute of Technology in Cleveland, Ohio. He was most proud of his long and extensive career as an electrical engineer in the steel industry and of his family.

Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (nee Graham); loving father of Jim, Bill (Laura), Rob (Elly), Joan McIntyre (Tom), Donna, Theresa, and Ruth Cleckner (Craig); dearest grandfather of Kari, Taylor, Jennifer, Katherine, Leslie, Sage, Graham, Donald, and Tommy. U.S. Navy Veteran.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions in his name to the Lion's Club International Empowering Service Fund, 300 W 22nd St. Oak Brook, IL 60523 or Pathway for Caring for Children 4895 Dressler Rd. NW Ste A Canton, OH 44718. Friends may call at the FERFOLIA FUNERAL HOME 356 W AURORA RD (ST RT 82) SAGAMORE HILLS FOR VISITATION SUNDAY 4-7 p.m. Family and friends are asked to gather Monday at St. Barnabas Catholic Church 9200 Olde 8 Rd. Northfield OH for a Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate James life at 10 a.m. Interment Tuesday 10:30 a.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

Ferfolia Funeral Home 330-467-4500
Published in The Repository on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now