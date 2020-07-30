1/
James Francis Brothers
1958 - 2020
James Francis Brothers

age 61 of Carrollton, passed away at Aultman Health Foundation on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. James was born in Canton, Ohio on Nov. 27, 1958 to Vern Lee and Mary (Neiport) Brothers. James graduated Summa Cum Laude from Malone University. He enjoyed theater, piano, fishing, hunting, cooking, carpentry, and reading. He worked in maintenance.

James is survived by his wife, Gretchen Brothers of Carrollton, Ohio; two sons, Cody (Brandy) Brothers of Magnolia and Ryan Brothers of Massillon; and three grandchildren, Trent, Karlee, and Dolan. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by a brother, Tim Brothers.

Per his wishes, cremation will take place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bartley Funeral Home
July 29, 2020
Jim was so kind and joyful! I was in choir at Lincoln HS and will always remember him as friendly, silly and fun. Prayers and heartfelt condolences go out to his family.
Mary Keefer
Classmate
