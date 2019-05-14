Home

JAMES G. FITZGERALD Obituary
James G. Fitzgerald, Jr.,

age 75 of Massillon passed way on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Meadow Wind Health Care Center. He was born on September 29, 1943 the son of late James and Helen (McMahon) Fitzgerald. He was an Army veteran. James retired from Republic Steel where he was a store clerk for many years. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. James was a kind and loving person.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Dianna Fitzgerald; children, James G. Fitzgerald III and Michelle Fitzgerald.

A memorial mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 322 3rd St SE, Massillon, OH 44646, at 10 am with Rev. Raymond Paul celebrant.

Published in The Repository on May 14, 2019
