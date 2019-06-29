|
James H. Boyle
Age 42, of East Canton, passed away Thursday June 27, 2019 surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born Oct. 19, 1976 in Canton to Jerry Lee and Susan Kay (Bennett) Boyle. James was a graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School where he was honored as All County and All Ohio in football and wrestling and finished third in the state in wrestling. He attended Mount Union University and was a graduate of Ohio Peace Officers Training Academy. James was a retired Stark County Deputy Sheriff where he worked in the County Jail and was a member of the Corrections Emergency Response Team. He transferred to the Court of Common Pleas where he provided security for the Judges. He was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church, Louisville.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Agnes Bennett, Harold and Ruth Boyle. James is survived by his fiancé, Karen Veigh-Boyle; son, Nathaniel Lee Boyle; daughter, Sarah Kay Boyle; parents, Jerry Lee and Susan Kay Boyle; step-daughter, Colleen Harrington; step-grandchild, Lillian Richards; best friend for many years, Nina McDonald; the family of Henry and Lavina Morgan; many, many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday July 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Louis Catholic Church with Fr. Robert M. Miller as celebrant. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Friends and family will be received Monday 5-8 p.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Repository on June 29, 2019