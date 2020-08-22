1/1
JAMES H. FOX
1935 - 2020
James H. Fox

age 85, passed away on August 19, 2020. He was born in Tazewell, Virginia, on May 23, 1935, to the late Archie and Doris Fox. He was also preceded in death by seven siblings.

James is survived by his wife of 35 years, Helen Fox; children: James Dean (Lee Anne) Fox and Michael (Rebecca) Fox; grandchildren: Jason, Elizabeth, Christopher, Emily, Katie, Matthew, and Jordan; three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Graveside Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020, at Massillon Cemetery.

Published in The Repository on Aug. 22, 2020.
August 21, 2020
