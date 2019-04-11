James H. Kelley 1942-2019



age 77 of Akron passed away at his residence. Jim was born January 9, 1942 in Warren to the late Leo and Elizabeth (Coxey) Kelley. He was a 1960 graduate of Central Catholic High School and served in the Army Reserve. He lived in Perry Heights most of his life and retired from Crown Cork & Seal Co. Jim will be remembered for his humor and willingness to help others. Time spent with his grandchildren and family was the best.



He was predeceased by two brothers: Jack Kelley and Craig Kelley. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Barbara (Cebula) Kelley, three sons: Michael (Beth) Kelley, Patrick (Carrie) Kelley and Mark (Rebecca) Kelley. There are six grandchildren: Bridget, Owen, Christopher, Kaitlyn, Paige and Alexa.



A Memorial Mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday April 13 at St. Barbara's Catholic Church, Fr. Thomas Cebula will officiate. Messages of support and sympathy can be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com



