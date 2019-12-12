Home

James H. Kemp


1931 - 2019
James H. Kemp Obituary
James H. Kemp

Age 88 of Massillon, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Rose Lane Care Facility. He was born September 15, 1931, in Massillon son of the late Arvine and Verna (Peterson) Kemp. He was a veteran of the Army serving in Germany during the Korean War. James retired from Eaton Manufacturing.

James is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Roger Fowler of Massillon; son, Tom Kemp of Arkansas; step-children, Paula Milbrodt and Jim Lehman; six grandchildren; and several step-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by first wife, Betty Louise; second wife, Betty Mae; four sisters; four brothers and step-daughters, Mary Lou Tansek and Marsha Huff.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no service.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Stark County Veterans Service Commission, 2955 Wise Ave NW, Canton, OH 44708. Condolences to the family may be made at

www.heitger.com

Published in The Repository on Dec. 12, 2019
