James H. Ohlinger
One day after his 90th birthday, James Hiram Ohlinger was called home.
He is survived by his sister, Barbara (Carl) Nottingham; his children: Peggy (Ed) Callihan, Mark (Judy) Ohlinger, and Jim (Wanda) Ohlinger; 10 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren. He joins his parents, Francis and Lewis Ohlinger; his siblings, Lewis, Jr. (Betty) Ohlinger, and Phyllis (Dwight) Hottle; his beloved wife, Jane; and daughter, Ann (Tom) Bizzaro, who preceded him in death. Jim met Jane at her family grocery store on Eastwood Avenue, and acted promptly when she told him to take her away from there. They married a short time later and spent 66 happy years together, raising their family. Jim was an active member of the Masons, serving many roles over his 50 years of service. He was extremely proud of his work with the Tadmor Shrine, in Akron, Ohio, especially the Circus and the Valley of Akron, Center for Dyslexia.
A family-only service was held on Saturday, April 25, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Canton Children's Dyslexia Center, 836 Market Ave. N., Canton, OH 44702. Please visit: schluppucakfh.com to sign the online guest register and read the complete obituary. The family will announce arrangements at some time in the future.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 26, 2020