James H. Tallman
Age 67, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly Friday April 24, 2020 in his home. He was born November 17, 1952 in Canton to Jennings M. and Betty J. (Eckelberry) Tallman. Jim was a 1971 graduate of East Canton High School and 1975 graduate of Baldwin Wallace University. He was a member of East Canton Church of God. Jim retired from Carpenters Union Local #69 after more than 25 years of service.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Betty Tallman; his first wife, Pamela Tallman. Jim is survived by his wife, Sharon D. (Henderson) to whom he was married 30 years; six children, Jimmy Tallman, Jeff (Erika) Tallman, Joe (Lisa) Hill, A.J. (Michelle) Hill, Michael (Alyssa) Tallman and Stephanie Tallman; seven grandchildren, Elliana, Rowen, Lucas, Aria, Jennings, Kaci and Mila; his father, Jennings Tallman; two brothers, Greg (Debra) Tallman and Ron (Theresa) Tallman; one sister, Laura Shafer; numerous nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be conducted in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton. Burial in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Sanders, 330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 27, 2020