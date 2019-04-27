|
James (Jim) Haupt
James Errol Haupt entered this life on 22 December, 1957 and passed on April 19, 2019 at the age of 61, but his larger-than-life persona and indomitable spirit will not be forgotten. A longtime resident of Newburgh, Indiana, Jim was born in Alliance, Ohio, but crisscrossed this country and touched the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to call him brother, uncle, friend, neighbor, co-worker, or pal. Jim was loved by many, but was especially treasured by his beloved family. His resilience and sense of humor will be sorely missed. He was an inspiration to the medical staff at the numerous hospitals where he received care and to the staff at Cyprus Grove Nursing Home in Newburgh, Indiana, his final residence.
Jim was preceded in passing by his father, Forrest L. Haupt of Alliance. He is survived by his mother, Mary A. Haupt of Alliance; a loving set of siblings (brothers, John (Elke) Haupt of O'Fallon, Illinois, and Jerold (Chong Ha) Haupt of Goodyear, Arizona, and his beloved sisters, Barbara Herderick of Huber Heights, Ohio, Denise McMillen (Kevin) of Alliance, Ohio and Christa Wike (Ron) of Columbus, Ohio, along with seven nieces and nephews.
Jim was known for his trademark smirk and quick wit. His charismatic delivery made him stand out in every crowd. He will be remembered by so many, for a variety of reasons, but most importantly for his ability to make people laugh in the face of adversity. Jim had a very eclectic work career. As a young man in just his 20s he was owner and operator of "Haupt's Village" home decorating and paint store in Alliance. He then went on to a career in the U.S. Army beginning as a Combat Medic in Combat Arms. He was medically retired from the army from injuries received on duty. After leaving the Army, he opened a "Preventive Maintenance" business servicing a variety of chain restaurants throughout the Mid-West. Jim's passion was furniture restoration. He loved antiques and could turn what appeared to be a piece of junk into a work of art. His eclectic nature led him to at one time finding and restoring Moped's, which he rented/sold to folks in Newburgh.
At this time, the family would like to extend their gratitude and love to all the doctors, nurses, and staff at Cyprus Grove Nursing Home in Newburgh, Indiana who have shown such tremendous kindness and love. We will always be grateful to the wonderful caregivers, who helped ease Jim's pain and suffering and provided such exceptional care and friendship.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Thursday 2 May 2019, at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home. Friends may call from 12:30 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the donor's choice of charity. Arrangements are by Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home 75 S. Union Ave., Alliance, OH 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 27, 2019