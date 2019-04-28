Home

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Thursday May 2, 2019, at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home. Friends may call from 12:30 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the donor's choice of charity. Arrangements are by Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home 75 S. Union Ave., Alliance, OH 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com.

Cassaday-Turkle & Christian

330-823-1050
Published in The Repository on Apr. 28, 2019
