Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
330-455-0387
James Henry Geis


1950 - 2019
James Henry Geis Obituary
James Henry Geis

Age 69, of Canton, passed away early Saturday morning, October 19, 2019. James was born October 7, 1950 in Canton, the son of the late Martin and Harriet (Henry) Geis. He retired from Republic Steel and was a member of Canton Freewill Baptist Church. James enjoyed keeping busy weather it was pressure washing or painting. He enjoyed football especially Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns as well as Cleveland Indians baseball.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his stepmother, Marilyn Spelling. He is survived by his children, Jimmy M. (Megan) Geis and Robert E. Suter; sister, Susan (Bob) Erichsn; brothers, Matthew Geis and Aaron (Sharon) Geis; nieces, April (Tony) Stepp, Misty (Tom) Frevold, Ruby (Corey) James, Jeff (Tina) Essig, Amanda (Matt) Norris; great-nieces and nephews, Brandon, Kaden, Ryan, April Stepp, Jameson Frevold, Rowan James, Jordan Essig, Jacob, Emily and Connor Norris; three grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time. Those wishing to share a memory or their condolences may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com.

Published in The Repository on Oct. 24, 2019
