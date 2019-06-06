Home

JAMES HOWARD RANDALL Obituary
James Howard Randall

83, of Canton, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. He was born in Canton on July 5, 1935 to the late James and Eula Randall; and was a 1953 graduate of Louisville High School. James was employed with Sugardale for 35 years, retiring in 1994. He was a member of McKinley Eagle's Aerie # 2370 and enjoyed bowling, softball, golf, fishing and boating. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Jean Randall; daughter, Annette Mammone; daughter-in-law, Tracie Randall; grandsons, Michael Reagan and Bryan Randall; six sisters and one brother.

He leaves his children: James M. Randall, John D. Randall, Ronald L. (Dale) Randall, Donald K. (Dee) Randall and Susan (Michael) Reagan; 28 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; brothers, John H. Randall and David Randall; and sister, Ilene (Bob) Merriweather.

In honoring his wishes, James will be cremated and there will be no services. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Published in The Repository on June 6, 2019
