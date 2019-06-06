|
James Howard Randall
83, of Canton, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. He was born in Canton on July 5, 1935 to the late James and Eula Randall; and was a 1953 graduate of Louisville High School. James was employed with Sugardale for 35 years, retiring in 1994. He was a member of McKinley Eagle's Aerie # 2370 and enjoyed bowling, softball, golf, fishing and boating. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Jean Randall; daughter, Annette Mammone; daughter-in-law, Tracie Randall; grandsons, Michael Reagan and Bryan Randall; six sisters and one brother.
He leaves his children: James M. Randall, John D. Randall, Ronald L. (Dale) Randall, Donald K. (Dee) Randall and Susan (Michael) Reagan; 28 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; brothers, John H. Randall and David Randall; and sister, Ilene (Bob) Merriweather.
In honoring his wishes, James will be cremated and there will be no services. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
