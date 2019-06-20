|
James Howard Spear (Pete)
passed away at Legends Care Center on June 15th after a long illness. Pete was born in Canton, Ohio. He was 74 years young. Pete was an avid sports fan. He played basketball and baseball when he was young, then went on to play fumble ball for Ringside and Danner Press. He lived for McKinley Bulldogs, even though he graduated from Timken High School. Pete went straight to Danner Press at the age of 18. He favored Michigan over Ohio State. (Taking the heat from everyone who met him.) He was a connoisseur of television, and frequently commented on every show. He loved to watch the birds outside his window. He loved his cats. He favored strawberry pie and chocolate milkshakes. Always a quick wit, and an infectious laugh. His favorite exercise was rolling his eyes, which he mastered at a young age.
He had two devoted daughters that stayed by his side until his final breath, Daughter Sherry "The Bear" Morris, Daughter Shelly "Charles" Stewart and her husband, Rick; one sister, Kay Boring, who he liked to call Ben; one brother who he called Spank. He had seven grandkids, and four great-grandkids. He had many nieces and nephews who adored him.
To honor his wishes, there will be no services. The family would like to thank Legends Care Center and Crossroads Hospice for their care and guidance through his end of life. Pete thrived while at Legends. He became a social butterfly that went on outings and played bingo. He made many friends and became a staple in their day. He went quietly in the night to have a quick one in Heaven with his brother Spank. He will be missed by everyone he left behind. After reading his obituary, Pete would have asked, "Is that it?"
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 20, 2019