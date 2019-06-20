Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Resources
More Obituaries for James Spear
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Howard (Pete) Spear

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Howard (Pete) Spear Obituary
James Howard Spear (Pete)

passed away at Legends Care Center on June 15th after a long illness. Pete was born in Canton, Ohio. He was 74 years young. Pete was an avid sports fan. He played basketball and baseball when he was young, then went on to play fumble ball for Ringside and Danner Press. He lived for McKinley Bulldogs, even though he graduated from Timken High School. Pete went straight to Danner Press at the age of 18. He favored Michigan over Ohio State. (Taking the heat from everyone who met him.) He was a connoisseur of television, and frequently commented on every show. He loved to watch the birds outside his window. He loved his cats. He favored strawberry pie and chocolate milkshakes. Always a quick wit, and an infectious laugh. His favorite exercise was rolling his eyes, which he mastered at a young age.

He had two devoted daughters that stayed by his side until his final breath, Daughter Sherry "The Bear" Morris, Daughter Shelly "Charles" Stewart and her husband, Rick; one sister, Kay Boring, who he liked to call Ben; one brother who he called Spank. He had seven grandkids, and four great-grandkids. He had many nieces and nephews who adored him.

To honor his wishes, there will be no services. The family would like to thank Legends Care Center and Crossroads Hospice for their care and guidance through his end of life. Pete thrived while at Legends. He became a social butterfly that went on outings and played bingo. He made many friends and became a staple in their day. He went quietly in the night to have a quick one in Heaven with his brother Spank. He will be missed by everyone he left behind. After reading his obituary, Pete would have asked, "Is that it?"

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now