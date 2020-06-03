James I. Myers75 of Canal Fulton, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at home from heart complications. He was born December 19, 1944 in Akron to the late Harold and Winifred (Hubbard) Myers, attended Buchtel High School and has resided in Canal Fulton for the past 45 years. Jim retired from Aircraft Braking Systems as a mechanic after 41 years of service and was a former firefighter, medic with Canal Fulton and Lawrence Twp.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Harris. Jim is survived by his wife of 13 years, Kathryn; children, Sherry Myers-Bowman and James Alan Myers; step-children: Rachel Lynne (Donald) Berkey, John Matthew (Sally) Kirk and Bethany Anne (Tim Collins) Kirk; grandchildren: Jordan, Kyle, Kylie, Kloee, Fiona and Joni; brother, Victor (Ernie) Maschmeier.A Memorial Service will be held FRIDAY, 11:00 a.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93), Canal Fulton, Pastor Mark Kreemer officiating. Burial at Manchester Cemetery. Visitation ONE HOUR PRIOR to service time at the funeral home. Memorials in Jim's name can be made to Stark County Humane Society, P.O. Box 7077, Canton, Ohio 44705.Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356