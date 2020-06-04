James I. Myers
A Memorial Service will be held FRIDAY, 11:00 a.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93), Canal Fulton, Pastor Mark Kreemer officiating. Burial at Manchester Cemetery. Visitation ONE HOUR PRIOR to service time at the funeral home.
Memorials in Jim's name can be made to Stark County Humane Society, P.O. Box 7077, Canton, Ohio 44705.
Swigart-Easterling,
330-854-2356
www.swigarteasterling
funeralhome.com
A Memorial Service will be held FRIDAY, 11:00 a.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93), Canal Fulton, Pastor Mark Kreemer officiating. Burial at Manchester Cemetery. Visitation ONE HOUR PRIOR to service time at the funeral home.
Memorials in Jim's name can be made to Stark County Humane Society, P.O. Box 7077, Canton, Ohio 44705.
Swigart-Easterling,
330-854-2356
www.swigarteasterling
funeralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 4, 2020.