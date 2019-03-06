|
James J. Bender 1935 2019
age 83, of Jackson Township, passed away following an extended illness on Sunday March 3, 2019 on his Brides birthday who passed just 15 days earlier. They had been married 59 years. His spirit is carried on, entered into Heaven. He was born the oldest of eight siblings on September 14, 1935. James attended Jackson High School and entered the United States Navy at age 16 where he proudly served his country during the Korean War. A member and Vice Commander of the Greensburg American Legion Post #438. Much enjoyment was had thru the years spending time with family, taking the grandkids fishing, watching sports, playing euchre and poker, doing puzzles, researching antiques, morel mushroom hunting and sitting on his back porch. His work was his passion and he retired at age 73. He began his career as a machinist in the Navy and auto mechanic in his early years. Then started his own business, Bender Excavating. He was highly skilled and was nicknamed "Digger" (backhoe operator) by friends and those close to him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Charlotte; son, James Allen, and sister, Annette (Richard) Halter. Survivors include sons, Terry Bender, Kevin (Tara) Bender; daughters, DeeAnn (Tom ) Feller, and Karen (John) Bartley; beloved grandfather of 11 and great- grandfather of nine. His surviving brothers and sisters include Bob Bender, David (Phyllis) Bender, Mary (Buddy) Roth, Dan Bender, Jeanne (John) Bender, and Linda Corrigan along with many other extended family members.
Services will be held Saturday, March 9th with family receiving friends from 9 a.m. -11 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL. Funeral service to follow visitation with Rev. Gary Smith officiating at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Memorial donations can be made in His name to Pregnancy Choices, Canton, Ohio. Those wishing to share online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019