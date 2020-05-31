JAMES J. COOK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James J. Cook

Age 67, of North Canton, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. He was born Feb. 7, 1953 in Canton, a son of the late Lewis and Ann (Scanlon) Cook, and was a life resident of this area. Jim was a 1971 graduate of Lehman High School and also a graduate of Akron University. He retired in 2001 from the Canton City Police Department as a Sergeant after 27 years' service. Jim was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, which he had served as President. He enjoyed traveling with Pam in their motor home. But his family will miss his infectious laugh and his many stories.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, John Cook, and brother, Michael Cook. Jim is survived by his wife, Pam J. Cook, to whom he was married 29 years on May 25th.; a daughter, Tara Froelich; three grandchildren and one great-granddaughter: Kayla (Aaron) Caley, and their daughter, Brynlee, Tyler Evans, and Austin Whitley; his sister, Jean Cook; two brothers, Jeff (Mary) Cook, and Scott (Rosie) Cook; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Aultman Compassionate Care, especially his nurse, Laura and his aide, Patty.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the current health concerns. Condolences may be sent to:

www.gordonfuneralhome.com

Gordon (330) 456-4766

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved