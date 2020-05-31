James J. CookAge 67, of North Canton, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. He was born Feb. 7, 1953 in Canton, a son of the late Lewis and Ann (Scanlon) Cook, and was a life resident of this area. Jim was a 1971 graduate of Lehman High School and also a graduate of Akron University. He retired in 2001 from the Canton City Police Department as a Sergeant after 27 years' service. Jim was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, which he had served as President. He enjoyed traveling with Pam in their motor home. But his family will miss his infectious laugh and his many stories.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, John Cook, and brother, Michael Cook. Jim is survived by his wife, Pam J. Cook, to whom he was married 29 years on May 25th.; a daughter, Tara Froelich; three grandchildren and one great-granddaughter: Kayla (Aaron) Caley, and their daughter, Brynlee, Tyler Evans, and Austin Whitley; his sister, Jean Cook; two brothers, Jeff (Mary) Cook, and Scott (Rosie) Cook; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Aultman Compassionate Care, especially his nurse, Laura and his aide, Patty.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the current health concerns. Condolences may be sent to:Gordon (330) 456-4766