James J. Gannonage 76 of North Canton, born November 30, 1943 in Elmhurst, NY, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. He grew up in Point Lookout, N.Y. and graduated from Fairfield University. He received his MBA from the University of New Orleans.Jim was a veteran and served in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam. Jim retired from Babcock and Wilcox after 30 years. After retirement, his loves were golfing and furniture making.He was a long time member of Shady Hollow Country Club and former President of Shady Hollow CC.His greatest love was his family and Jim is survived by his wife of 47 years, Martha (Madigan) Gannon; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Cliff Hollen; grandchildren, Jake and Samantha Hollen and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Helen (Wallace) Gannon; brother, John F. Gannon; and infant son, Michael James Gannon.Per his wishes, cremation will take place and there will be no calling hours. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10 A.M. at Little Flower Catholic Parish, 2040 Diamond St. N.E., North Canton, Ohio 44721 with the Very Rev. Canon Christopher Henyk celebrant. Please remember to wear masks and observe social distancing. If you knew "Jimmy", you knew how he felt about flowers at funerals. So, please, in lieu of flowers, donate in his memory to Mercy Hospice, 4369 Whipple Ave. N.W., Canton, Ohio 44718. The family would like to thank their family and friends for their support through Jimmy's illness. They would also like to thank Canton Veterans Clinic Pact 2, Rose Lane Nursing Home staff and the staff of Mercy Hospice. Condolences to the family may be made at:Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory -Jackson Chapel, 330-830-0148