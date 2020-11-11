1/
James J. Gannon
James J. Gannon

Per his wishes, cremation will take place and there will be no calling hours. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10 A.M. at Little Flower Catholic Parish, 2040 Diamond St. N.E., North Canton, Ohio 44721 with the Very Rev. Canon Christopher Henyk celebrant. Please remember to wear masks and observe social distancing. If you knew "Jimmy", you knew how he felt about flowers at funerals. So, please, in lieu of flowers, donate in his memory to Mercy Hospice, 4369 Whipple Ave. N.W., Canton, Ohio 44718. Condolences to the family may be made at:

www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Jackson Chapel,

330-830-0148

Published in The Repository on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Little Flower Catholic Parish
Funeral services provided by
Heitger Funeral Service Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Avenue Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 830-0148
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Heitger Funeral Service Jackson Chapel Jackson Chapel
November 10, 2020
The one time I will praise Facebook.....Jim and I went to high school together and reconnected after many years....what fun we have had, and meeting Martha made it even better...I will miss him ......
Michaele Aicher Aubel
Friend
