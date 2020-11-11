James J. GannonPer his wishes, cremation will take place and there will be no calling hours. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10 A.M. at Little Flower Catholic Parish, 2040 Diamond St. N.E., North Canton, Ohio 44721 with the Very Rev. Canon Christopher Henyk celebrant. Please remember to wear masks and observe social distancing. If you knew "Jimmy", you knew how he felt about flowers at funerals. So, please, in lieu of flowers, donate in his memory to Mercy Hospice, 4369 Whipple Ave. N.W., Canton, Ohio 44718. Condolences to the family may be made at:Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Jackson Chapel,330-830-0148