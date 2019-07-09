Home

POWERED BY

Services
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home
Massillon, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
1:30 PM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home
Massillon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES HARPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES J. HARPER


1935 - 2019
Send Flowers
JAMES J. HARPER Obituary
James J. Harper

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday afternoon, July 11, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Pastor Brian Flood will officiate. The family will receive condolences prior to the service, from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. in the funeral home. The family will likewise be honored to receive your flower tributes but encourage your consideration of memorial contributions in Jim's name made in care of The Parkinson's Foundation or Community Hospice. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.









330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.