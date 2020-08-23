1/1
JAMES J. KENDALL
1930 - 2020
James J. Kendall

April 12, 1930 – August 13, 2020

James J. Kendall, Sr., 90, reported to his final duty station on August 13, 2020 in Canton, Ohio. Mr. Kendall retired from the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company after 36 years of service where he was the Section Manager of the Corporate Safety Department serving multiple continents. He was born to the late Lucille M. Kendall and Clarence V. Kendall. Mr. Kendall; was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and the University of Dayton with a BS in Business Administration. During the Korean War, he served at Fort Knox as an infantry light weapons instructor and in Korea as an infantry rifle platoon leader. He continued his distinguished military service in the U.S. Army Reserve and retired as a Lt. Colonel, was branch qualified in all three combat arms, and was known internationally for his marksmanship skills. He was a member of Christ the Servant Parish at Our Lady of Peace Church, the American Society of Engineers, the 24th Infantry Association, the 92nd Field Artillery Association, the Military Officers Association of America, the Canton McKinley Rifle & Pistol Club, the National Rifle Association, and served as the past president of the Game Reserve Association. Mr. Kendall grew up as an only child, and he and Frances were committed to having a large family, that he was proud of and enjoyed immensely until his death. He was a patriot, devoted husband, and loving father who encouraged his children in education, world travel, and public service. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and a loyal fan of the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the University of Dayton Flyers.

He is survived by his wife, Frances M. (Gulling) Kendall, whom he married, November 27, 1954, in Louisville, Ohio; sons and daughter-in-laws: James J. Jr. and Lynn L. Kendall of Anchorage, Alaska; Thomas E. and Ailish Kendall of Navan, Ireland; Robert L. and Robin N. Kendall of San Diego, California; John K. and Therese S. Kendall of Mason, Ohio; Mark D. Kendall of Canton, Ohio; daughter, Mary Alice and son-in-law, Mark Hrovatich of Akron, Ohio; and ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 9:00 to 10:30 AM, at the Lamiell Funeral Home, 1353 Cleveland Ave. N.W., Canton, Ohio; followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Christ the Servant Parish of Our Lady of Peace at 11:00 AM. Burial will be Monday, August 31, 2020, at 2:00 PM at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the Servant Parish of Our Lady of Peace Church. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330 456-7375)

Published in The Repository on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Lamiell Funeral Home
AUG
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Christ the Servant Parish of Our Lady of Peace
AUG
31
Burial
02:00 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
