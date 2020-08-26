1/
JAMES J. KENDALL
James J. Kendall

The family will receive friends Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 9:00 to 10:30 AM, at the Lamiell Funeral Home, 1353 Cleveland Ave. N.W., Canton, Ohio; followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Christ the Servant Parish of Our Lady of Peace at 11:00 AM.

Burial will be Monday,

August 31, 2020, at 2:00 PM

at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the Servant Parish of Our Lady of Peace Church. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330 456-7375)

Published in The Repository on Aug. 26, 2020.
August 23, 2020
To all the Kendall's, our deepest sympathy. We will continue to keep you in our prayers. Love to Francis.
Colleen Kelly- Hogan
Friend
