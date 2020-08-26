James J. Kendall
The family will receive friends Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 9:00 to 10:30 AM, at the Lamiell Funeral Home, 1353 Cleveland Ave. N.W., Canton, Ohio; followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Christ the Servant Parish of Our Lady of Peace at 11:00 AM.
Burial will be Monday,
August 31, 2020, at 2:00 PM
at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the Servant Parish of Our Lady of Peace Church. Condolences may be made to:www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330 456-7375)