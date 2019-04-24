The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
5:00 PM
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES PETERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES J. PETERS II


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JAMES J. PETERS II Obituary
James J. Peters II

age 70 of Massillon, went home to be with the LORD on April 18, 2019, after fighting for six months. He was born on January 16, 1949, in Massillon; a son to the late James Peters and Wilma (Mitzel) Brown. He was a mechanic all his life. James loved building race cars, riding motorcycles, watching the Cleveland Browns, and spending time with his family. James was preceded in death by his parents, James Peters, Wilma Brown and step-father, George Brown; son, James Peters III; wife, Brenda Peters; a brother, Jack Peters; and sister, Joanne Tsocheff.

He is survived by children: Shirley Peters of Myrtle Beach; Jamie (Reed) Warner of Myrtle Beach, Jolanda Peters of Massillon, Jason Peters of Massillon; sister, Shirley Autrey of Myrtle Beach; grandchildren: Brandon Peters, Jaeunia Woullard, Jamien Woullard, Javontae Peters, Chaz Peters, Sincere Peters, Jo'ziah Peters, Mayci Kennedy, James Peters IV; great-grandchildren: Ashtyn Peters, Caevin Peters, Blaze Peters, Harmony Blair, Ava Peters; and a host of nieces, nephews, step-children, extended family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday in the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home. Friends may come from 3-5 p.m. prior to the service Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted to assist the family with final expenses which you can make at: www.paquelet.com

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home,

330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
Download Now