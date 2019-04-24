James J. Peters II



age 70 of Massillon, went home to be with the LORD on April 18, 2019, after fighting for six months. He was born on January 16, 1949, in Massillon; a son to the late James Peters and Wilma (Mitzel) Brown. He was a mechanic all his life. James loved building race cars, riding motorcycles, watching the Cleveland Browns, and spending time with his family. James was preceded in death by his parents, James Peters, Wilma Brown and step-father, George Brown; son, James Peters III; wife, Brenda Peters; a brother, Jack Peters; and sister, Joanne Tsocheff.



He is survived by children: Shirley Peters of Myrtle Beach; Jamie (Reed) Warner of Myrtle Beach, Jolanda Peters of Massillon, Jason Peters of Massillon; sister, Shirley Autrey of Myrtle Beach; grandchildren: Brandon Peters, Jaeunia Woullard, Jamien Woullard, Javontae Peters, Chaz Peters, Sincere Peters, Jo'ziah Peters, Mayci Kennedy, James Peters IV; great-grandchildren: Ashtyn Peters, Caevin Peters, Blaze Peters, Harmony Blair, Ava Peters; and a host of nieces, nephews, step-children, extended family and friends.



Funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday in the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home. Friends may come from 3-5 p.m. prior to the service Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted to assist the family with final expenses which you can make at: www.paquelet.com



