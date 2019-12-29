Home

Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
James Jacob Amstutz


1928 - 2019
James Jacob Amstutz Obituary
James Jacob Amstutz

age 91, of East Canton, passed away Friday December 27, 2019 in Altercare of Navarre. He was born May 3, 1928 in Kidron, OH to the late Benjamin and Susan (Hostetler) Amstutz. James was a Korean War Army veteran. He retired from Superior Dairy after 30 years of service and was a member of St. Paul's Community Christian Church. He is preceded in death by 13 brothers and sisters. James is survived by his wife, Marjorie J. (Clapper) to whom he was married 65 years; one daughter, Brenda (Steven) Martin; one son, Perry (Janice) Amstutz; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Thursday January 2, 2020 at 1 pm in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends and family will be received one hour before services on Thursday (12-1 pm). Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Dec. 29, 2019
