James John "Jim" Pellegrene
1941 - 2020
James "Jim" John Pellegrene

The greatest pal, James "Jim" John Pellegrene passed away at the age of 79 on Nov. 7th 2020 awaiting the start of his loved Notre Dame team. Jim was born to the late Sam and Jessie Pellegrene of Canton, Ohio. He graduated from Canton Central Catholic in 1959. Jimmy subsequently attended and graduated from barber school and served in the United States Army. Jim was a member of American Legion Post 44. Within a few years Jim and his partner, Bob DeMeo opened Custom Cut Barber Shop on Wise Avenue. In 1968, Jim married Marjorie "Sue" Halter. In 1996, Jim and Sue followed their dearly beloved son, Dino to Florida where Jim co-owned Sun City Barber Shop.

Following the untimely death of his son in 2012 and his wife in 2016, Jim returned to his hometown family and friends. Jim was also preceded in death by his brother and partner in crime, Eddie Pellegrene (Sherri). Jim is survived by his granddaughters, Adrianna and Sophia; daughter-in-law, Tabitha; brothers, John (Connie) and David (Cindy) Pellegrene; and sister-in-law, Suzette Halter. The family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to some very special people that brought great love, friendship and happiness to Jim: Juanita Luginbuhl, Scott Griffiths, Ed Sarno and Joe Ianni.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, 11 a.m., Wednesday at St. Anthony/All Saints Parish located at 1530 11th St., S.E., Canton with Rev. Fr. Tom Bishop as celebrant. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call at the Rossi Funeral Home Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Memorial Fund or American Cancer Society (Bladder).

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Repository on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Rossi Family Funeral Home, Inc.
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Memories & Condolences
November 14, 2020
O Jimmy You were here and I was gone Now I am here and you are gone Will always cherish our fun times and laughter reminiscing bout the good old days in your Sun City Barber shop. So I went there this week to Remember When
Kathy Pope, Sun City Center, Florida
