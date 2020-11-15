James "Jim" John Pellegrene
The greatest pal, James "Jim" John Pellegrene passed away at the age of 79 on Nov. 7th 2020 awaiting the start of his loved Notre Dame team. Jim was born to the late Sam and Jessie Pellegrene of Canton, Ohio. He graduated from Canton Central Catholic in 1959. Jimmy subsequently attended and graduated from barber school and served in the United States Army. Jim was a member of American Legion Post 44. Within a few years Jim and his partner, Bob DeMeo opened Custom Cut Barber Shop on Wise Avenue. In 1968, Jim married Marjorie "Sue" Halter. In 1996, Jim and Sue followed their dearly beloved son, Dino to Florida where Jim co-owned Sun City Barber Shop.
Following the untimely death of his son in 2012 and his wife in 2016, Jim returned to his hometown family and friends. Jim was also preceded in death by his brother and partner in crime, Eddie Pellegrene (Sherri). Jim is survived by his granddaughters, Adrianna and Sophia; daughter-in-law, Tabitha; brothers, John (Connie) and David (Cindy) Pellegrene; and sister-in-law, Suzette Halter. The family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to some very special people that brought great love, friendship and happiness to Jim: Juanita Luginbuhl, Scott Griffiths, Ed Sarno and Joe Ianni.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, 11 a.m., Wednesday at St. Anthony/All Saints Parish located at 1530 11th St., S.E., Canton with Rev. Fr. Tom Bishop as celebrant. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call at the Rossi Funeral Home Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Memorial Fund or American Cancer Society
(Bladder).
